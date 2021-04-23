Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

