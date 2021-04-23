Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 1,220,247 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

