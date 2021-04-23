Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 822,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

