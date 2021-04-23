Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a report released on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $185.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $15,144,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.