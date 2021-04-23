Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:RHI opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.