QinetiQ Group (QQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/15/2021 – QinetiQ Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/15/2021 – QinetiQ Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – QinetiQ Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – QinetiQ Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – QinetiQ Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – QinetiQ Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

