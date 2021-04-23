Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

XM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 57,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,498. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

