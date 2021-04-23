Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

XM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 39,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,498. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

