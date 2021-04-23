Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $41.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $39.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 56,706 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $163,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $948,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

