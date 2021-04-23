Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.34 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.94. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.