Quant (QNT) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $37.75 or 0.00074943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $455.72 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002963 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 236.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.