Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.75

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.88. Quest Resource shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 65,588 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $103,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.