QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 16th.

Get QV Equities alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Conn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,630.00 ($19,735.71). Also, insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$45,900.00 ($32,785.71). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $275,170.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.