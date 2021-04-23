R. Hector Mackay-Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Stock

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) Director R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,364,000.

R. Hector Mackay-Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 10,000 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 25,000 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, R. Hector Mackay-Dunn sold 14,500 shares of Copper Fox Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$6,307.50.

Copper Fox Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.43. 218,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. Copper Fox Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

