Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $323.29 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

