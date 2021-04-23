Rajat Taneja Sells 31,750 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00.

NYSE V traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,789. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

