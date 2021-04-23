Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

RANJY opened at $37.52 on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

