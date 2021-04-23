Raymond James Begins Coverage on Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CROJF opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Marimaca Copper has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.