Raymond James Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.