Raymond James Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$12.25

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWX. National Bank Financial reiterated a na rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

TSE:CWX opened at C$9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.71. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$758.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

