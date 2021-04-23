Raymond James Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $54.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

