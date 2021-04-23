Raymond James Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $85.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of ALK opened at $66.96 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

