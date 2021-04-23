Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.81. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

