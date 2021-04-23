Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE KNT opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.90. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

