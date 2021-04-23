Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.07.

RTX stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

