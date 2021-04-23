Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

