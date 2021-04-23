Realio Network Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and $620,928.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

