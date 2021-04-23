ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $230.06 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $230.06 million and $7.44 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,927.64 or 0.99870200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.54 or 0.01237270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00514187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00357734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00129523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003149 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

