Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $547.40

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 547.40 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.69). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 659.60 ($8.62), with a volume of 1,179,970 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 632.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 548.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

