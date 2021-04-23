Regent Investment Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

