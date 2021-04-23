Regent Investment Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Baidu by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

