Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $84.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

