Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RS stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $157.49. 294,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,398. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

