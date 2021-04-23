Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $156.49. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.