Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,673. The firm has a market cap of $453.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

