Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Relx by 30.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 434,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,229. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

