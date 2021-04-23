Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.81

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 4360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

