Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on REMYY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

REMYY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

