ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. ReneSola reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

SOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

SOL stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $649.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

