Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $168.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $216.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.09. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

