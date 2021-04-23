REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,109.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. REPO has a market cap of $1.93 million and $109,109.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

