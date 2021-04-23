Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

