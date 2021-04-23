Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.