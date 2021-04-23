Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

