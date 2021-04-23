Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DTE Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

NYSE:DTE opened at $138.16 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.