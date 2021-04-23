Research Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Several other research firms have also commented on APTS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

APTS stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.