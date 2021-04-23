Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 31,919 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.55% of World Fuel Services worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

