Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

CLH opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

