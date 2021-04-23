Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Semtech were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Semtech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Semtech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

