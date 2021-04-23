Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $179.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

